Two longtime legislators representing St. Louis Park, Hopkins and a section of Edina find themselves in influential positions this year.

Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) is prominently the chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee while Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) is the chair of the House Education Finance Committee.

