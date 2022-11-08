Louise M. Segreto defeated Michael St. John in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Directors.
Segreto, an attorney residing in Edina, took about 65% of the vote for the District 4 seat, which represents Richfield (except precincts 6 and 9), Edina, Minnetonka, Hopkins (except Precinct 2) and several smaller west metro cities.
In the Sun Current Voters Guide, Segreto bsaid her top three priorities on the park board will be maintaining the parks’ ecological health, advocating for sound budgeting and management, and the exploration of new opportunities to connect people to the parks.
Segreto will replace the current District 4 commissioner, John Gunyou, who did not seek reelection. Segreto’s opponent, St. John, is a retired police investigator for Three Rivers Parks, and lives in Deephaven.
The Three Rivers Parks District serves the suburbs of Hennepin County, spanning 27,000 acres of parks, reserves, trail corridors and special recreation features. The parks system is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners. Five of its members are elected, and two are appointed by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
Out of five seats on the ballot for the park board, the District 4 seat was the only contested race.
