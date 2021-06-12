Seeds Feeds will host free community dinners 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. in St. Louis Park.

The dinners are weather-dependent. Urban farm tours begin at 5:30 p.m. with the dinners and food security forums beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Participants may bring a potluck dish as well as plates, glasses, beverages and utensils if they are able. Leftovers will be given away.

Registration is available at SeedsFeeds.org/events-classes but is not required.

Info: info@seedsfeeds.org or 612-406-8731

