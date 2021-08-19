Seeds Feeds has made it through the heat and drought with more than 10 food bank gardens growing strong all around town. The gardens are flourishing with bounty that is distributed to neighbors in need in St. Louis Park.
Seeds Feeds uses those food bank gardens to provide free Fresh Harvest bags to more than 35 households every week as well as provide for a pay-what-you-can farmstand 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday mornings at our warehouse, 3260 Gorham Ave. S., Suite 150 in St. Louis Park. We were just awarded a second Hennepin County American Rescue Plan Food Insecurity grant and will be able to provide food for many more beyond the life of our gardens. Last year, that first grant provided groceries weekly to over 80 households, mostly in St. Louis Park. More information on this winter’s distributions will be coming soon.
It’s been so wonderful to again be able to gather with our neighbors and host weekly meals and Youth Enrichment Farm Camps and to lead an awesome team of interns and apprentices. We will have some fall garden opportunities coming up, including moving the 21 food bank garden beds from Central Community Center to Lenox Community Center. Trucks and shovels are appreciated to help move.
Our newest food bank garden is an educational urban farm located at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St. in St Louis Park. Weekly community meals have been hosted 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening at the site.
We do tours of the schoolyard urban farm, have activities for kids, answer garden questions and have great conversations with our neighbors about food justice and our role in the good fight for good food. This is followed by a free dinner for all, donated by local restaurants, and a potluck. And there’s always fresh produce and “day-end” baked goods from Panera Bread and Honey & Rye Bakehouse for people to take home.
This Schoolyard Urban Farm is filled with interesting and unique plantings, like the overflowing tomatoes and tomatillos, the full herb spirals or the three sisters planting in the middle of the bus circle. There is a reflective path to walk around and think and a beautiful native garden with more to come! Join us next Tuesday to see what’s growing!
Seeds Feeds is also very excited to host one of our annual events in person again. On Sunday, Aug. 22, we will be hosting our Annual Harvest Festival after sadly missing last year’s fest. The event will begin with morning opportunities to tour our food bank gardens around St. Louis Park. There is a 10K route planned for running or biking starting at 9 a.m., a free bus tour starting at 9:30 a.m. and a 5K route planned starting at 10 a.m. All of these end at the Aquila Schoolyard Urban Farm, where a walk around will be guided by our interns. There will be lots of activities for children, a delicious and nutritious lunch provided by local restaurants, resources for our neighbors, and a ribbon cutting for the new urban farm!
Registration is encouraged and appreciated for a head count for food but is not required. You can do that or find out more at seedsfeeds.org. And stay up to date with the latest in Seeds Feeds news by signing up for our newsletter on our website!
Ariel Steinman is the operations director and secretary of the board for Seeds Feeds.
