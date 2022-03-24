Perhaps you saw the Star Tribune article (12/23/21) featuring the partnership between Seeds Feeds and University of St. Thomas Engineering Capstone team’s exhibit of the indoor hydroponics system they designed and built for Seeds Feeds to bring to classrooms and individuals wanting to grow their own food year-round. Wait until you see the next capstone project being exhibited and then delivered to Seeds in May.
Perhaps you remember Seeds being awarded funds to build a Tiny Mobile Farm in order to bring education, tools and food to low-income housing residents. However, due to COVID, those funds were pivoted to allow Seeds to move out of the founder’s home and into a warehouse for the safety of all involved. In May, the St. Thomas capstone team will exhibit their designed and built Tiny Mobile Farm. It’s sponsored by Trane-ThermoKing, Affiance Financial and several more being finalized as this is written. If you’re interested in sponsoring or supporting the programming for the Tiny Mobile Farm, you can reach out to info@SeedsFeeds.org for a sponsor package or simply make a donation.
The Tiny Mobile Farm will bring indoor and outdoor growing lessons to those whom experience barriers to attending our free classes in person, as well as to community events, thereby allowing us to reach a wider audience for whom challenges prevent access to our free food distributions and free education.
Other news includes our change in staff. We were honored to have Ariel Steinman return to us for three-plus years after her initial internship and becoming an apprentice in 2015. She left then to work as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Senegal and then to work on a farm in Mexico. When she returned to us, she really made an impact that allowed Seeds to grow and handled all the stressful pivots that COVID necessitated with grace. We will miss her greatly.
COVID economics actually quadrupled the need for the services provided by Seeds.
As a result, we are hiring several new positions, which you can find on our website, SeedsFeeds.org. We’re also expanding our internship program to include indoor growing. We’re starting the program earlier this year. Interns range in age and background, so if you or someone you know want to learn about growing food, sustainable practices, food justice systems change and more while providing essential services to our neighbors in need, you can find out more and sign up for our Intern Intro Intensive workshops on our website, seedsfeeds.org. The workshop happens during St. Louis Park’s spring break week, with the internship starting April 9 for those wanting the full spectrum of learning, from prepping and planning the beds through closing them.
We’ll be moving the beds we built at Central Community Center for Kids Place in 2014 as the district remodels the front of that building. Potential sites include Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School or Lenox Community Center, which is home to our new headquarters and longtime boulevard/playground food bank gardens.
We’ll need volunteers for the gardens, the Tiny Mobile Farm and food distributions. If that interests you, register to be a volunteer on the website and we’ll be in touch.
Thanks to the many donors, sponsors and grants, we were able to serve almost 100 households in need last year – a drop in the bucket compared to our wait list. We’ve also been able to provide low-income residents with garden beds, soil, plants and seeds on top of education on how to grow food, reduce food waste and stretch the food budget dollar. If you grow food, consider growing an extra row to donate to neighbors in need. You can drop it off to Seeds Feeds and we’ll make sure it gets to folks that need it.
Julie Rappaport is the founder and treasurer of Seeds Feeds, a nonprofit based in St. Louis Park.
