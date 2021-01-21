St. Louis Park Public Schools is seeking a principal to lead the high school beginning July 1, 2021.
Potential candidates may apply at slpschools.org/HRy. The position closes Wednesday, Feb. 24. Applications will be reviewed for the first round of interviews. A team of stakeholders will be selected the week of Feb. 22-26 to interview the candidates. The stakeholder team will include high school students, staff, parents/guardians, districtwide administrators and community members.
The first round of interviews will begin the week of March 8-12. The second round of interviews will begin the week of March 15-19. Final interviews with the superintendent will begin the week of March 22-25.
The stakeholder team will provide feedback to the superintendent based on principal candidate qualifications. The superintendent will take into consideration the feedback from the stakeholder team. Final selection decisions will consider information collected throughout the full selection process and will be made by the superintendent.
The superintendent plans to bring the principal hiring recommendation to the St. Louis Park School Board by its meeting Monday, April 12.
Wendy Loberg is the interim principal for the 2020-21 school year. Loberg previously served as principal of Maple Grove Senior High School and system leader in Osseo Area Schools and is a former teacher, counselor and administrator in Anoka-Hennepin Schools.
Info: slpschools.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.