Cub Scout Pack 379 participants label boxes of goods they’ve collected as part of a supply drive for incoming Afghan families sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The Cub Scouts, with assistance from Boy Scouts of America Troops 282 and 738, conducted the supply drive by requesting donations Jan. 8, collecting them Jan. 15 and organizing them at a monthly pack meeting Jan. 20. The Cub Scouts meet each month at Aquila Elementary School in St. Louis Park. More information about the state’s efforts to welcome people evacuated from Afghanistan is available at mn.gov/dhs/people-we-serve/children-and-families/services/refugee-assistance/afghan-evacuees. (Submitted photo)
Scouts and parents organize donated clothing for Afghan immigrants at a pack meeting Jan. 20. (Submitted photo)
