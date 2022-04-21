School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, has announced the grand re-opening of the school in Eden Prairie.
The event will take place from 4-8 p.m., Friday, April 22, at 6585 Edenvale Boulevard, Suite 100B, Eden Prairie. The festivities for the event will include food and drink, tours of the school, raffles, music from the house band and more.
School of Rock Eden Prairie is owned by husband and wife, Steve Davis and Becky Smith. Davis and Smith have a deep love and appreciation for music and often attend shows and concerts together. The couple is dedicated to providing the students with a high-quality music education that will make a difference and change lives. Smith and Davis became owners in December 2021, and gave the Eden Prairie location a makeover with new paint, carpet, sound proofing, decorations and more.
“We’re excited to share our love for rock and roll at the new and improved School of Rock Eden Prairie. Building upon the legacy of the school, we want to bring the full force of the music program to the community,” said Steve Davis.
School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes bass lessons, guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons, and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.