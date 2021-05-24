Nibir Sarma, Jeopardy! season 36 College Championship winner from Eden Prairie, advanced out of the season 37 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals last week and will be competing in the semifinals Wednesday, May 26.
The 10-day event airs May 17-28.
Sarma, a Eden Prairie High School graduate and a University of Minnesota student majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in computer science and math, worked his way from among thousands of contestants to the top in last season's College Championships. That competition finished just before COVID-19 caused the country to shut down.
Sarma eventually won the 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship and the $100,000 prize.
His journey to being crowned the college champion began with a flight to St. Louis, Missouri, for the first round of auditions in January 2020. Sarma qualified for participation in several rounds of competition in California.
Round-by-round, Sarma continued to fight through some close games.
However, by the time he reached the finals during the grueling stretch of competition, he was poised to claim the championship.
Sarma competed in the first round of the College Championship April 10, taking second place among the three competitors. In the semifinals on April 14, he secured a place in the two-day finals competition. He moved from the first day of the two-day finals into the final day with a big lead where he coasted to the overall championship win.
For the story, visit trimurl.co/gpQsH0.
Though Sarma didn't win the quarterfinal last week - he finished second - his total winnings were enough for him to qualify for the semifinals this week.
The program featuring Sarma as a contestant on the Tournament of Champions will air on KARE-TV (NBC).
For more information, check the local television listings or visit Jeopardy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.