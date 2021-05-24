nibir sarma semifinals

Nibir Sarma, the Eden Prairie resident and student at the University of Minnesota who won the 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship, is competing in the semifinals of the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions Wednesday, May 26. In the Twin Cities, the programs airs at 4:30 p.m. on KARE 11.

Nibir Sarma, Jeopardy! season 36 College Championship winner from Eden Prairie, advanced out of the season 37 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals last week and will be competing in the semifinals Wednesday, May 26.

The 10-day event airs May 17-28.

Sarma, a Eden Prairie High School graduate and a University of Minnesota student majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in computer science and math, worked his way from among thousands of contestants to the top in last season's College Championships. That competition finished just before COVID-19 caused the country to shut down.

Sarma eventually won the 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship and the $100,000 prize.

His journey to being crowned the college champion began with a flight to St. Louis, Missouri, for the first round of auditions in January 2020. Sarma qualified for participation in several rounds of competition in California.

Round-by-round, Sarma continued to fight through some close games.

However, by the time he reached the finals during the grueling stretch of competition, he was poised to claim the championship.

Sarma competed in the first round of the College Championship April 10, taking second place among the three competitors. In the semifinals on April 14, he secured a place in the two-day finals competition. He moved from the first day of the two-day finals into the final day with a big lead where he coasted to the overall championship win.

For the story, visit trimurl.co/gpQsH0.

Though Sarma didn't win the quarterfinal last week - he finished second - his total winnings were enough for him to qualify for the semifinals this week. 

The program featuring Sarma as a contestant on the Tournament of Champions will air on KARE-TV (NBC).

For more information, check the local television listings or visit Jeopardy.com.

Copyright ©2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments