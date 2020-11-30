Santa is accepting mail in Plymouth and he’s even writing back. Santa’s mailbox is open through Friday, Dec. 4.
Residents may drop off or mail letters to Plymouth Parks at Recreation at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Santa’s mailbox can be found in the vestibule at City Hall.
Due to COVID-19, Santa’s mailbox will not be available at the Plymouth Creek Center or Plymouth Ice Center.
Santa’s helpers will send a personalized response to all letters. Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.