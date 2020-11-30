Santa is accepting mail in Plymouth and he’s even writing back. Santa’s mailbox is open through Friday, Dec. 4.

Residents may drop off or mail letters to Plymouth Parks at Recreation at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Santa’s mailbox can be found in the vestibule at City Hall.

Due to COVID-19, Santa’s mailbox will not be available at the Plymouth Creek Center or Plymouth Ice Center.

Santa’s helpers will send a personalized response to all letters. Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

