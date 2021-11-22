Santa's mail box

(Photo courtesy of City of Plymouth)

Families may drop off letters for Santa through Dec. 4 at either the Plymouth City Hall or ice center.

Santa is accepting mail in Plymouth – and he’s even writing back. Families may drop off letters for Santa Nov. 23 through Dec. 4.

Letters are accepted at the following locations:

• Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

• Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd.

Santa’s helpers will send a personalized response to all letters. Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments