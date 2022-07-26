Guy Sanschagrin has declared his candidacy for Shorewood City Council in the upcoming November election.

“Over the past two years, the city has continued its trend to reduce resident input and engagement,” Sanschagrin said in his announcement. “For instance, the current council has limited public comments at the start of council meetings (matters from the floor) to three minutes while our neighboring cities Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Victoria and Chanhassen provide five minutes with opportunity to dialogue with council members.

