Guy Sanschagrin has declared his candidacy for Shorewood City Council in the upcoming November election.
“Over the past two years, the city has continued its trend to reduce resident input and engagement,” Sanschagrin said in his announcement. “For instance, the current council has limited public comments at the start of council meetings (matters from the floor) to three minutes while our neighboring cities Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Victoria and Chanhassen provide five minutes with opportunity to dialogue with council members.
“Shorewood residents who have taken the time to prepare thoughtful comments are routinely cut off prior to finishing their statements. This constraint unnecessarily limits input from residents and democratic engagement. People want to be heard.”
Sanschagrin’s election platform is built on the following objectives: -Implement increased accountability and transparency by the city to residents regarding long term planning, financial management, and preserving the natural character of our community.
-Create and implement a conflict resolution process for residents and the city to develop positive solutions.
-Use taxpayer resources more effectively and efficiently for large projects by completing independent consultant or qualified resident reviews to thoroughly vet major design and budget recommendations prior to council approval.
Sanschagrin is a partner of WTP Advisors, an international consulting services firm specializing in international tax, transfer pricing and valuation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Northeastern University in Boston and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is a certified public accountant with an accreditation in business valuation. Sanschagrin, his wife Kristine, and their three children have lived in Shorewood for over 17 years. As a family, they enjoy spending time in the outdoors.
