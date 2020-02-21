sewer

Sanitary sewer inspections will be completed via a robotic camera through maintenance holes.

The Metropolitan Council Environmental Services will conduct sewer pipe inspections for the next several weeks in Eden Prairie.

The agency routinely inspects the condition of sanitary sewers to determine when pipes should be repaired or replaced.

In addition to Eden Prairie, inspections will also be done in Deephaven, Minnetonka and Shorewood.

Crews access sewer lines through existing maintenance holes and use a robotic camera to assess pipe conditions. If maintenance holes are on private property, crew members attempt to speak with homeowners on-site to explain the planned work. If crews cannot reach someone at home, they will leave a door hanger letting the property owner know they were on the property.

Temporary construction impacts could include noise, smell, landscaping disruption and crews working in the roadway.

Info: Email info@McesSewerInspections.com or call 651-236-9841

