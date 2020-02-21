The Metropolitan Council Environmental Services will conduct sewer pipe inspections for the next several weeks in Eden Prairie.
The agency routinely inspects the condition of sanitary sewers to determine when pipes should be repaired or replaced.
In addition to Eden Prairie, inspections will also be done in Deephaven, Minnetonka and Shorewood.
Crews access sewer lines through existing maintenance holes and use a robotic camera to assess pipe conditions. If maintenance holes are on private property, crew members attempt to speak with homeowners on-site to explain the planned work. If crews cannot reach someone at home, they will leave a door hanger letting the property owner know they were on the property.
Temporary construction impacts could include noise, smell, landscaping disruption and crews working in the roadway.
Info: Email info@McesSewerInspections.com or call 651-236-9841
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.