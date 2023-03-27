GVPD_3.JPG
Buy Now

Golden Valley Police Department

 Sun file photo

Two students at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley have been officially charged with one felony count of possessing ammunition/pistol/assault weapon-under 18 years old, according to a news release from the Golden Valley Police Department.

According to the report, the two were “charged for their involvement in a Nov 11, 2022 firearm incident, where a student posted a Snapchat video of himself with a gun apparently inside a Sandburg Middle School bathroom.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments