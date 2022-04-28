Sandbox VR’s second Minnesota location is now open in Eden Prairie Center.
According to a press release, Sandbox VR offers a socially immersive gaming experience that provides players a unique combination of full-body motion capture and VR technologies that enable them to become anyone and go anywhere.
Together with friends, family or even co-workers, players are equipped with a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. Participants can see and interact with their team through VR goggles while they free-roam together to complete the experience, which includes thrills such as defeating zombies in a haunted mansion or participating in a family-friendly Star Trek space mission.
Sandbox VR, which has more than a dozen locations worldwide, joins a growing list of entertainment offerings at Eden Prairie Center including Minnesota’s only PRIME at AMC Experience, Tactical Urban Combat, Hi-Five Sports Zone, Safari Adventures, Choo Choo Express Train and Spider Jump.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sandbox VR to our roster of attractions,” said Nancy Litwin, Senior General Manager of Eden Prairie Center. “Eden Prairie Center is the place where generations of Minnesotans have shopped, dined, and experienced. Our goal is to provide a dynamic mix of retail, restaurants, services, and entertainment to welcome new and returning shoppers to Eden Prairie Center. Sandbox VR is key addition to meeting this goal.”
Sandbox VR Experiences are 45 minutes.
For more information and to make reservations for Sandbox VR, visit sandboxvr.com and connect with Sandbox VR on Facebook, and Instagram.
