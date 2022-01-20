Robbinsdale School Board Member Sam Sant has announced his intention to run for office in the Senate District 45 election. Sant plans to seek the nomination for the DFL party.
District 45 includes Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, and parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth. The seat is currently occupied by Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), who has occupied the seat since 2001.
“I am running for the SD45 DFL nomination because we need a candidate with a fresh new perspective whose vision and values align with those of our everchanging diverse district,” Sant said. “After my parents came to this country from South Africa and India, I watched them work hard to make a good life for us ... With this first-hand experience, it has given me the insight into families starting out as immigrants in this country. I want to use this knowledge to further our district.”
Sant has lived in Robbinsdale for 15 years with his wife and two children, and works for the Minnesota Department of Revenue as a senior tax auditor.
He currently serves as the vice chair on the District 281 Board of Directors. His term began in January 2019 and will expire in December.
Sant has declared priority issues in several categories, including single-payer healthcare, changing the per-pupil funding formula in education, and advocating for criminal justice reform.
