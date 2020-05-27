When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a St. Louis Park company that creates equipment for sailboats began rigging up face shields.
Sailcrafters began to put together kits to make the personal protective equipment. The company included Velcro, foam typically used for boat cushions and material that’s usually used for the windows of sailboats and windsurfing sails to create the kits.
The initiative began slowly. It began when Sailcrafters owner Tim Carlson discussed the need for personal protective equipment with Hugo Searle, assistant chief of emergency medical services for the St. Louis Park Fire Department. Carlson, a St. Louis Park resident, suggested retooling his business to create face shields and asked Searle, who teaches first aid classes for sailors at Sailcrafters, if he could distribute the face shields where needed.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Searle said. “It was in the beginning (of the coronavirus outbreak) and everything was a bit chaotic.”
After looking into the need, Searle said the St. Louis Park fire and police departments could use them. Additionally, he said staff at facilities serving seniors in the city had expressed a desperate need for the equipment. He initially thought he could distribute about 1,000 face shields but ultimately handed out five times that number.
The initiative spread well beyond St. Louis Park. A few of the organizations that have received the face shields include Caring Nurses in Brooklyn Park, the Good Samaritan Society’s Specialty Care Center in Robbinsdale and Park Nicollet emergency and intensive care units in Lakeville, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata.
The Burnsville, Deephaven, Eagan, Golden Valley, Minnetonka, Mound, South Metro and West Metro fire departments have also benefited along with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility in Plymouth, several hospitals, numerous long-term care facilities, oral surgeons and the state of Minnesota.
In all, Sailcrafters staff and volunteers created about 26,000 face shields, with most distributed in the metro area but some ending up in Wisconsin, Alaska, Ohio, Texas and other states.
A $20,000 grant from the John and Denise Graves Foundation and $12,000 in other donations have helped pay for the costs associated with creating the masks.
Although face shields had not been a part of Sailcrafters’ work in the past, Carlson said recipients have praised them.
“Everyone loves them,” Carlson said. “We’ve had a great response to them. Everyone thinks they’re the best ones out there. It’s been really positive.”
He, in turn, praised the volunteers, some of whom assembled as many as 1,500 face shields.
“They’re super excited to be doing it, just to be doing something positive,” said Carlson, noting that some asked daily about whether they could pick up more kits. “It’s neat to see that. Lots of people are willing to do whatever they can.”
About 50 volunteers have contributed, most who heard about it by word-of-mouth or through Facebook, Carlson said.
“That was really the easy part,” he said of finding people to assemble the kits.
Each box of 50 takes a volunteer about an hour to assemble, although some managed to do it in about half that time.
St. Louis Park firefighters have used the face shields to provide extra protection along with protective eyewear, N95 masks, gloves and gowns when intubating airways, performing CPR and working in other situations in which sterilization is necessary.
Searle said, “Those kind of procedures are the main ones we get involved in that cause aerosolization, which is very dangerous.”
Working with St. Louis Park city staff to determine which facilities needed face shields, Searle on a weekly basis picked up the face shields at Sailcrafters and delivered them to long-term facilities in the city.
“Whenever I go to the senior facilities, whether for a fire alarm or for medicals, anytime I walk into them everybody’s wearing these face shields,” Searle said. “It’s their daily wear now. Now I’m recognized as the PPE guy.”
Staff members at senior facilities have said the shields have made a difference.
“In these facilities, they feel they’re supported by the community, that the fire department is looking after them, that the citizens are looking after them,” Searle said. “It’s made a huge difference. I would say it’s probably reduced infections in senior facilities. ... It’s possibly saved lives.”
With the sailing season picking up and the state locating more face shield manufacturers, Sailcrafters has begun creating sails again after spending about six weeks solely focused on creating face shields.
Carlson noted business has been slower than usual this year, with the Wayzata Yacht Club and Minnetonka Yacht Club postponing or canceling races. However, Searle – a native of Wales who typically sails on Lake Superior and destinations throughout the world – pointed out that Carlson put his business on hold during a season in which many sailors think about the sails and rigging they need.
“At that most important time, he decided to stop his business and to do something to help his fellow humans in his city,” Searle said. “The generosity of that I think is just incredible. ... This is St. Louis Park at its finest.”
