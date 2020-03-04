Sabes JCC will host ‘TRYmester: Jewish Fertility Journeys Out Loud’ in St. Louis Park - 1

The Sabes Jewish Community Center will host “TRYmester: Jewish Fertility Journeys Out Loud” Sunday, March 22. (Submitted art)

The Sabes Jewish Community Center will present “TRYmester: Jewish Fertility Journeys Out Loud.”

The performance is based on true stories of people who have struggled with fertility challenges in the Jewish community. It is set 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, with a discussion following at 8:15 p.m. at the Sabes JCC, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

The artistic team shaped an original work from the stories into a work of songs, dances, poetry and spoken word.

“TRYmester” was co-created by Uprooted and the In[heir]itance Project and exists as a musical concept album and a live performance designed to be conversation starters around the topic of fertility in Jewish communities around the country.

Tickets are $18 in advance or $25 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sabesjcc.org

In conjunction with the presentation, the Sabes JCC will host a related gallery exhibition, called “S/He Appeared,” March 12-31 in the center’s lobby.

The exhibition features works by Shoshana Gugenheim Kedem, a social practice artist, Torah scribe, curator and educator.

“S/He Appeared” is a narrative of gender, fertility, yearning, loss, birth and redemption, according to the JCC. The art includes reflections on the biblical Sarah, the Exodus and the birth of Gugenheim’s two children.

