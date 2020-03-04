The Sabes Jewish Community Center will present “TRYmester: Jewish Fertility Journeys Out Loud.”
The performance is based on true stories of people who have struggled with fertility challenges in the Jewish community. It is set 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, with a discussion following at 8:15 p.m. at the Sabes JCC, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
The artistic team shaped an original work from the stories into a work of songs, dances, poetry and spoken word.
“TRYmester” was co-created by Uprooted and the In[heir]itance Project and exists as a musical concept album and a live performance designed to be conversation starters around the topic of fertility in Jewish communities around the country.
Tickets are $18 in advance or $25 at the door.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sabesjcc.org
In conjunction with the presentation, the Sabes JCC will host a related gallery exhibition, called “S/He Appeared,” March 12-31 in the center’s lobby.
The exhibition features works by Shoshana Gugenheim Kedem, a social practice artist, Torah scribe, curator and educator.
“S/He Appeared” is a narrative of gender, fertility, yearning, loss, birth and redemption, according to the JCC. The art includes reflections on the biblical Sarah, the Exodus and the birth of Gugenheim’s two children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.