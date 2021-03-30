For the second straight year, Running for Ronald will take place as a virtual event, set to run May 20 through June 20.
New this year, according to event organizer Gabriel Riegert, will be the shirts included with registration.
The goal of the effort, Riegert said, is to help raise awareness and bring the community together ... and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. In that mission, organizers are asking participants to recruit friends and run or walk together.
“Our new goal is to reach $4,000 worth of donations, in addition to having new interns helping out. They are seniors from Eden Prairie High School: Ben Van Sloun, Isaac Hartman, and Tristan Lainhart. They have been a great deal of help to our organization. I’m excited to see what the turnout for the event this year will look like,” Riegert said.
Participants, once registered, may complete their run/walk at any time during the month of the event.
How it works:
• Register for the distance to be run or walked any day between May 20 and June 20. The final date to register is May 6.
• After completing the event, submit your results and share them on social media with the #RunningForRonald2022.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, no race awards will be presented this year. However, randomly selected winners will be chosen after all results are in.
To register, visit bit.ly/31j6H6o, call Gabriel Riegert at 952-649-7693, or email running.for.ronald2002@gmail.com.
