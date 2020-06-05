Since 2016, Eden Prairie detectives have arrested 290 individuals for human trafficking and recovered 78 victims.
Investigators from Eden Prairie collaborate with law enforcement personnel from Bloomington, Richfield, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Maple Grove as part of the “494 Corridor Group” with the goal to investigate crimes related to human trafficking along Interstate 494.
In the past four years, that group conducted 24 sting operations in the six member communities.
If you’ve ever wondered what you can do to help combat human trafficking, you’ll have a chance next month with the Stop the Trafficking Run/Walk.
Though racing as a group is not possible this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the race itself will go on through walking or running a 5K in your home or neighborhood sometime between June 13–21 and then posting your results.
Registrants will receive a race packet including a dri-fit race shirt and other race swag.
A team comprised of representatives from the Eden Prairie Police Department, local churches, businesses and the city of Eden Prairie’s Human Rights and Diversity Commission are working together to plan this event in cooperation with local anti-trafficking organizations.
Their goal is to join together (virtually) as a community, raise awareness and engage in the fight to Stop the Trafficking.
All proceeds from the race will be designated toward organizations working to help sexually-exploited youth and women in our surrounding communities.
Info: stopthetraffickingrun.org
– Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department.
