Rouse & Company, a firm focused on executive compensation and benefit planning solutions for businesses and business owners, is now open at 445 Lake St. E., Suite 200, Wayzata.
The consulting firm, launched by 25-year industry veteran Casey Rouse, specializes in the design, implementation, funding, education and service of executive benefits for public, private companies and nonprofits.
For more information, visit rousesolutions.com.
