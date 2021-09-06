The two Rotary clubs of St. Louis Park have announced speakers for September.
Members of the public may attend. Guests can join the Sunrise Club for coffee, orange juice, and bagels for no charge. A buffet lunch is served for $25 at the Noon Club meetings; first-time guests will have their meal covered by the club. There is no charge if forgoing a meal.
St Louis Park City Council Margaret Rog will speak for the Sunrise Club 8-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park. She will provide updates about Ward 1 and the city.
Mirjam Berger, director of spiritual care at Park Nicollet, will speak for the Noon Club noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place, 1500 Park Place Blvd.
Carolee Hanks, of the St. Louis Park and Hopkins Meals on Wheels program, will speak for the Sunrise Club 8-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Hanks has been with Meals On Wheels in St. Louis Park and Hopkins since its origins as Dinner At Your Door. She will share the story of how it began and provide an update on the organization.
Ingrid Culp and Lisa Stein of the Park Public Schools & Community Foundation will speak noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at DoubleTree Hotel – Park Place. They will discuss the recently merged foundation serving St. Louis Park.
The two Rotary clubs will also be sponsoring the Westwood Hills Nature Center 40th Anniversary Celebration 1-4 p.m. Sept. 26.
Info: Derek Reise at Derek@stepslp.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.