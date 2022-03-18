Russ Carlson, leader of the Rotary Club of Plymouth’s Heart Safe Program, accepts the city’s recognition of four donated automated external defibrillators. To his left is Kari Hemp, recreation manager for Plymouth. To his right is Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje. Surrounding the group are participating Rotarians.
The Plymouth City Council recognized the Rotary Club of Plymouth for its donation of four automated external defibrillators to for the Plymouth Community Center last week.
“It will help the facility have an AED on each level of the facility in case of an emergency,” said Kari Hemp, recreation Manager with Plymouth. “This donation will help keep the community and users safe and secure while using the facility.”
Russ Carlson, co-chair of Rotary’s Heart Safe Plymouth, said they’re state-of-the art, Wi-Fi enabled AEDs that don’t require the user to change pads between a child and an adult. Instead, it’s just a button to switch between the size of the user.
“They will add an important safety element to all those who use this new marvelous new facility,” Carlson said.
Heart Safe Plymouth, a service project of the Rotary Club of Plymouth, has trained more than 6,700 people in 315 trainings over the last 10 years in the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest using CPR and AEDs.
Carlson said this is the 10th year of the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.