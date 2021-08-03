Margaret Rog has announced that she will run for reelection to the Ward 1 St. Louis Park City Council seat for the term running 2022 through 2025. Rog is currently in her first term.
“I’m running for reelection because I want to leverage what I’ve learned over the past 3 1/2 years to make St. Louis Park even better, for everyone,” Rog said in a statement. “Ours is a great city and we have so much to be proud of – engaged residents, talented city staff, and meaningful commitments to climate action, affordable housing, and racial equity, among other important quality of life issues.”
The St. Louis Park City Council should built upon its accomplishments, Rog indicated.
“We need to keep investing in climate action and inspire other cities to do the same because we’re in a climate emergency,” Rog said. “We need to disrupt the status quo of racial disparities in our own community. We need both to preserve existing affordable housing and create new housing options, including affordable ownership options, so St. Louis Park can continue to be home for people at all income levels.”
Rog added, “These big-picture issues have inspired much of my work on council so far. I also enjoy helping residents address day-to-day concerns like getting a stop sign on their street, prohibiting semi-truck parking in front of their business, or connecting them to the right city staff to solve their problem. I’m proud of my track record as a highly responsive elected official as the ‘little things’ can mean a lot to residents’ quality of life.”
Rog is a 29-year resident of St. Louis Park, where she lives in the Birchwood Neighborhood with her husband, Ben Weisner. She has been an active volunteer in the community and served on the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission before being elected to council in 2017. She currently works in development for a Minneapolis-based human services nonprofit.
For more information, visit rogforslp.com.
