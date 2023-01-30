A 40-year-old man from Rochester, Shaun Wesley Ladewig, was charged by Hennepin County District Court with theft related to an incident on Sept. 20 involving purchases with a fraudulent gift card and multiple thefts.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 7:02 p.m., Ladewig and a woman entered the store together. Ladewig allegedly took a pair of boots from the shoe department without paying for them, returned the boots at the customer service desk and received a $140 store gift card for the return. He then allegedly took a crossbow scope, valued at $1799.99, and left the store without paying for it. The woman accompanying Ludwig reportedly took several items and paid for them with Ladewig’s gift card. Ladewig then allegedly returned and purchased a bike cable with the gift card.
Eden Prairie Police discovered Ladewig pawned the crossbow scope stolen from Scheels at a pawn shop in Burnsville on the same day as the theft, according to the complaint. On Nov. 6, police went to the pawn shop and saw surveillance footage which showed Ladewig allegedly entering the pawn shop wearing the same clothing he wore during the Scheels theft an hour before.
According to the person who reported Ladewig, he was identified from prior similar thefts reported at the Scheels store in Rochester.
If Ladewig is convicted, the felony charge of theft-take/use/transfer of a movable prop with no consent could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
