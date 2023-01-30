A 40-year-old man from Rochester, Shaun Wesley Ladewig, was charged by Hennepin County District Court with theft related to an incident on Sept. 20 involving purchases with a fraudulent gift card and multiple thefts.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 7:02 p.m., Ladewig and a woman entered the store together. Ladewig allegedly took a pair of boots from the shoe department without paying for them, returned the boots at the customer service desk and received a $140 store gift card for the return. He then allegedly took a crossbow scope, valued at $1799.99, and left the store without paying for it. The woman accompanying Ludwig reportedly took several items and paid for them with Ladewig’s gift card. Ladewig then allegedly returned and purchased a bike cable with the gift card.

