To combat ongoing busing woes, the Robbinsdale School District is again asking families to make a selection about their future busing needs. Unlike December’s “opt-out” form, when families volunteered to remove their child’s seat on a bus to make room for another, the new strategy will ask families to “opt-in.”
The opt-in form will ask families to decide if their student or students will need busing for the 2022-2023 school year. The responses will be compiled after the submission deadline in late May, and bus routes will be created for those students whose families expressed a need for transportation.
District spokesperson Shannon Swanson said the change will further streamline the strained bus system.
Asking the opposite
When the 2021-2022 school year began, the district had 67 routes. But after the first week, 12 bus routes that shuttled 1,486 students to and from their homes were canceled due to a bus driver shortage. While 55 routes were still operational, routes were routinely canceled daily due to driver call-ins, a challenge the district and bus company continued to struggle with into the winter.
In January, the district used opt-out data to draw new bus routes, with hopes of paring down the routes and drivers needed. As the school year approaches its final months, daily driver call-ins remains an issue, and routes continue to be canceled without a back-up workforce.
“Our busing system continues to struggle with driver absenteeism and being short-staffed. Hiring, training, and licensing new staff is ongoing, but proper staffing also depends on the number of applicants and their availability,” Swanson said.
Essentially, the strategy for the next school year is the inverse of the ‘opt-out’ form. The biggest advantage the district anticipates from flipping the question is the ability to gather more feedback from families. By requiring the form, transportation can be more accurately planned.
“The opt-out form didn’t require people to let us know. Some didn’t make a choice,” Swanson said.
Of the district student body, approximately 10% completed the opt-out form. Certainly, many of the families that didn’t utilize the opt-out form in December did so because they needed transportation for their children. However, the district believes that wasn’t the case for everyone.
“After we re-routed, our buses still weren’t full,” Swanson said.
The results of the “opt-in” data will inform 2022-2023 bus routes, with the goal of creating enough back-up drivers to fill in for drivers that can’t attend their shift.
Legal obligation
Swanson said part of the decision is a response to current challenges with the busing system under contracted company Durham Bus Services. However, when bus issues are resolved, the annual form will remain.
“It’s going to be a part of our new process,” Swanson said. “Apparently, other districts have been doing some form of opt-in for years.”
District 281’s long-standing practice has been to plan transportation for all student living outside of school walk zones. Walk zones are 1 mile for high school students; a half-mile for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and 7/10 of a mile for the grade levels in-between. Students outside of the zones that regularly biked, walked or were driven to school were assigned a bus regardless of whether they needed it.
Under the op-in plan, students outside the zone need to inform the school district if they plan to take the bus. Otherwise, they will not be factored into the bus route.
Swanson said utilizing busing on an as-needed basis will reduce vehicles in service, mileage, maintenance, fuel costs, and the system’s carbon footprint.
The district is required by law to provide transportation to students. Swanson said there are “safety nets” in place to ensure students will always have the option to be accommodated.
Once data is collected, Swanson said school-specific outreach teams will reach out to families that didn’t reply and the student will be placed on a bus until a formal election is made.
If needs change at any point during the school year, families will be able to contact the district and arrange a place on a bus. New enrollments will be treated the same way. As routes are created, she said capacity will be maintained on buses to place any students whose needs change.
Follow updates at rdale.org/discover/transportation.
