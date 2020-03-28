The distance learning plan for Robbinsdale Area Schools was announced March 26 and can be found at the district’s website, rdale.org. In compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, the plan will start Monday, March 30, and continue until Monday, May 4, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said.
“We are in unfamiliar territory,” Jenkins said. “We must continue to support each other through small acts of kindness.”
The district may communicate with families during distance learning. Families should watch the school’s website, parent portal, social media and online learning platforms, according to the plan. The student’s school may also contact through email or on the phone.
To get ready, families should make sure students have a digital device and learning materials. If a student doesn’t have these materials, contact their teacher, the plan stated.
The plan has resources for English learners, students with technology, food, housing and mental health needs and disabilities. If students need help, teachers and staff are available by phone and email during regular school hours.
Free meals are available for children 18 years and younger. Meals are available 10 a.m. to noon at the locations listed in the plan.
For students enrolled in postsecondary, advanced placement or international baccalaureate courses, the plan lists contact information for questions.
For grade-level specific information, families and students can refer to the tables included in the plan. The tables are divided into PreK-elementary, middle school and high school, Robbinsdale transition center and adult basic education, the plan stated. Early childhood family education is also providing Distance Learning options.
Families can access instructional materials digitally, by picking them up at designated locations or by bus delivery. Each school will communicate specific times and procedures for the pick-up and bus delivery options, according to the plan.
While it is not a likely way the coronavirus/COVID-19 is spread, it is recommended to wait 24 hours before handling materials and assignments, the plan stated. Washing hands and cleaning your environment is how people can limit ways of contracting it.
