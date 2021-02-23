Shirrie Jackson

Principal Shirrie Jackson of Robbinsdale Middle School testified Feb. 2 before the House Education Policy Committee. She testified with Emily Palmer, the principal of Washburn High School. Jackson and Palmer are members of the “Good Trouble” principals group, which is a coalition of local principals committed to advocating for more equitable educational practices.

Jackson and Palmer requested additional funding for school support staff such as psychologists, social workers, mental health therapists, College in the Schools programs, post-secondary options, summer educational programs, the BARR Program, which assists schools in re-aligning existing resources to create a unified culture of support for all students, and recruitment and retention of teachers of color, according to a release from the district.

The principals addressed the importance of updating teaching standards and requirements and changing the way funding is tied to daily attendance. They also advocated for full funding of the special education and English Language Learner programs.

“The number one thing we need from the legislature is leadership on racial equity,” Jackson said. “More people of color must be involved in every aspect of the racial equity leadership conversation to truly get the voices and perspectives needed for change.”

