People eat soup at Robbinsdale Cooper High School and donate money to local food shelves. Entertainment included African dance groups, senior choirs, a fifth grade all-district choir, various orchestras, therapy dogs, a roving magician and facepainting.
Dinner guests during the Empty Bowls fundraising event choose from a wide array of colorful bowls. People attending this March 7 event receive soup and entertainment. Free will donations go to CLEAR and PRISM food shelves.
Community lines up to share a meal during the 13th annual Empty Bowls Event on March 7 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.
Robbinsdale Armstrong High School volunteers show off the handmade clay bowls at the Empty Bowls event.
Empty Bowls, the grassroots fundraiser with a soup meal, entertainment and handmade pottery held March 7 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope raised over $30,000 this year. Organizer Mindy Potvin previously shared with the Sun Post that she’d been hoping to raise at least $20,000. At the event, about 800 bowls of soup were served.
Potvin said the event was “a very busy couple of hours.”
Money raised will go to PRISM and NEAR food shelves.
