Empty Bowls, the grassroots fundraiser with a soup meal, entertainment and handmade pottery held March 7 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope raised over $30,000 this year. Organizer Mindy Potvin previously shared with the Sun Post that she’d been hoping to raise at least $20,000. At the event, about 800 bowls of soup were served.

Potvin said the event was “a very busy couple of hours.”

