Ring in the holidays with the Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus. They will present their 30th annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth.
The Ding Dong Dollies bell choir will also entertain during the event.
This free family-friendly event will feature a variety of holiday music. A free will offering will be taken. To book a Plymouth Rockers performance for your club or group, please call 612-998-4419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.