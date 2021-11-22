Ring in the holidays with the Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus. They will present their 30th annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth.

The Ding Dong Dollies bell choir will also entertain during the event.

This free family-friendly event will feature a variety of holiday music. A free will offering will be taken. To book a Plymouth Rockers performance for your club or group, please call 612-998-4419.

