The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District is hosting a photography contest to celebrate the water resources that exist in the local area and is calling on residents to submit their best photos.
Photographs from all seasons, featuring lakes, streams, parks, recreation, wildlife, plants, or anything else outdoors, are sought.
The winning photographs will be featured in the 2022 calendar, as well as on the watershed district’s website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The rules
• Photos must be taken within the boundaries of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District in the last two years.
• Maximum 10 submissions per photographer.
• Photographer must know the names and contact info of all identifiable people in the photo.
• Images should accurately represent the reality of the photographed scene.
• Photographers agree to grant the RPBCWD photo license of all submitted photos.
• Photos must be in horizontal orientation, at least 300 dpi, and be digital photos in TIF, JPEG, or PNG formats.
Judging will be completed by the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District and its Citizen Advisory Committee.
Submissions are due Oct. 15.
To submit a photo, visit bit.ly/3pSHmMfo, or for other information, visit rpbcwd.org/photo.
To submit questions or learn of alternate submission methods, email Eleanor at emahon@rpbcwd.org, or call 952-687-1348.
