The Wayzata Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Highcroft, Hand In Hand Christian Montessori on Aug. 29, at 301 Peavey Lane. Attending the event were Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton, along with Wayzata City Council members Alex Plechash, Jeffrey Parkhill, and Molly MacDonald; City Manager Jeffrey Dahl; Chamber President Becky Pierson; Chairman Jim Camarata; Hand In Hand’s Executive Director and Head of School Michelle Lee Thompson; Chairman of the Board Joshua Legband; Chaplain and wife Pastor Mike Smith and Sandy Smith; numerous staff members and families. Ambassadors, several investors and neighbors were also present for the ribbon cutting. (Submitted photo)
A brief program included words from Pierson, Mouton, Hand In Hand’s Director of Advancement Dayna Taylor, Thompson and Legband. Attendees also enjoyed a song from current students, a benediction prayer from the chaplain, and the official ribbon-cutting celebration. After the program, all were invited in for refreshments and a tour. Hand In Hand’s program offers a three-day Homeschool Academy and a five-day private Christian school (offering infant to eighth grade at the Highcroft, Wayzata campus). Hand In Hand is expanding its campuses and programs to serve the community. The Highcroft campus is their third location in the Twin Cities. Their two other campuses are located in Roseville and Bloomington. The total enrollment for fall 2023 is 640 students across the three campuses (115 at Highcroft), where they educate infants through adolescence to love, learn, and lead. Learn more at hihcm.org or call 952-300-7860. (Submitted photo)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.