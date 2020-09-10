St. Louis Park will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, to commemorate the opening of the new interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. After the ceremony, visitors may walk around the nature center trails and explore the outdoor areas. The interpretive center will be open for self-guided tours. Visitors are required to wear face coverings inside the interpretive center and maintain physical distancing in outdoor areas.
There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.
For more information, visit stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec/westwood-hills-nature-center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.