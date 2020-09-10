St. Louis Park will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, to commemorate the opening of the new interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. After the ceremony, visitors may walk around the nature center trails and explore the outdoor areas. The interpretive center will be open for self-guided tours. Visitors are required to wear face coverings inside the interpretive center and maintain physical distancing in outdoor areas.

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

For more information, visit stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec/westwood-hills-nature-center.

