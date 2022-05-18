Linda Armstrong, the retiring director of music for St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, is being celebrated for her 26 years of playing the organ, conducting choirs and organizing special concerts.(Submitted photo)
A retiring director of music is being celebrated for her nearly 26 years of work at a Plymouth church.
Since joining St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church in 1996, Linda Armstrong has played organ, conducted adult and youth choirs, planned worship and organized special concerts. Prior to joining the church, Armstrong was a musician at Mount Olivet in Minneapolis. She has also been a member and section leader of National Lutheran Choir and teaches a studio of private piano students.
In a letter to the congregation at St. Philip the Deacon, Senior Pastor Tim Westermeyer shared the news that Armstrong would be retiring Sunday, May 22.
“Under her outstanding leadership, our music ministries have thrived,” Westermeyer wrote. “She is a gifted musician on the organ bench and at the podium, a thoughtful worship planner, an effective administrator and a trusted colleague. Thanks to Linda, we are blessed with an exceptional music ministry, and we give thanks for her good and faithful service.”
The pastor also shared several words from Armstrong, who plans to spend more time with her 11 grandchildren and hopes to explore new ways of making music in her retirement.
Armstrong said she feels fortunate to have been able to do what she loves for so long and that it’s been a pleasure to work alongside many wonderful musicians over the years at the church.
Among the retirement gifts being given to Armstrong is a commissioned piece of music written by another well-known area church musician and director, David Cherwien.
Mona Milne, a member of the St. Philip the Deacon Sanctuary Choir, praised Armstrong’s unique ability of being able to take a group of church volunteers from every skill level and every age group and gently teach and coach them not only in music theory but also in proper voice technique and diction.
Dave Floren, a longtime member of the church, called Armstrong a rare person of tremendous talent, energy and compassion.
“Her music brings us to that place where we think with the heart and feel with the brain. Linda has been an unending blessing to St. Philip the Deacon,” Floren said. “The music program will continue to thrive built on the strong foundation she has created.”
