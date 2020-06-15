Restaurants and bars have reopened for patio and indoor seating at reduced capacity. This is just in time for people to enjoy the sun and breezes rolling off Lake Minnetonka in downtown Excelsior.
Olive’s Fresh
The restaurant had limited outdoor seating, so owner Duff Smith decided to take over the corner parking lot when restaurants could reopen. He went online and ordered picnic tables and tents to create a makeshift patio. It’s not the most gorgeous thing, but it’s in a really good spot, Smith said.
Smith is taking the reopening one step at a time. He doesn’t plan to start indoor seating until July 1. Until then, Olive’s will stick to outdoor dining, he said.
People are excited to be able to sit outside while drinking a beer and having pizza from a restaurant, Smith said. Even on rainy nights, people were willing to brave the storm.
“They love Olive’s but they’re excited to be anywhere,” Smith said.
The owner and staff of Olive’s encourage people to have fun on its patio. Smith bought colored Sharpies and encourages people to use the markers to write on the picnic tables. People wrote messages such as “bye bye covid” and “Olives rocks!”
“You watch this stuff and it almost brings a tear to your eye,” he said.
Patrons can make reservations at Olivesfresh.com. They must read through a list of guidelines before they can confirm a reservation, Smith said.
Managing the mandatory reservations has been a challenge because the restaurant never too reservations before. Staff also has to balance the 75-minute time limit on tables. But, they’re making it work and still doing a lot of takeout, he said.
Excelsior Brewing Company
The brewery is taking reservations for inside and outside seating online at Excelsiorbrew.com. There is a maximum time limit of two hours, but if there are spots open, people can stay longer, according to Tony Filippi, the taproom business manager.
Tables are set up 8 feet apart and touchable surfaces are wiped down between each group. The transition to reopening was smooth, he said. People did a good job of complying with the guidelines so staffers didn’t have to do much enforcing.
Most people don’t think to make reservations for a brewery. So, the staff at Excelsior Brewing Company are informing people that it’s the way it has to go right now, Filippi said.
Filippi has noticed how the community supports its local bars and restaurants. It was nice having people coming together to help them comply with precautions to keep a safe and clean environment for everyone, he said.
Taproom sales are a huge piece of the financial puzzle for the brewery, Filippi said. Being able to open the taproom has been a significant boost for business. But, even before the reopening, the community supported the brewery through growler and crowler sales, he said.
Much of the staff has been with the brewery for years. Now that the brewery can reopen and is getting busier, staffing is ramping back up, he said.
Haskell’s Port of Excelsior
Pouring her first beer after such a long time was a weird feeling for Katie Miceli, the manager of Haskell’s Port of Excelsior. Having people come in and sit at the bar will be nice, she said, adding she’s excited to have people to talk to again.
Miceli has been busy. It’s been a struggle behind the bar, answering phones which are constantly ringing with to-go orders and reservations, she said.
To-go orders slowed down. But Miceli is surprised by how busy the orders have been, she said. A lot of people are having picnics down at the Excelsior Commons. If there isn’t a table available, she suggests getting takeout and having a picnic, she said.
People usually walk up and are confused by the reservations but are understanding, she said. The Port of Excelsior hasn’t enforced a time limit on reservations. So, that makes it hard, she said.
If there’s bad weather it’s helpful to have the inside available, she said. Before the restaurant was allowed to have indoor seating, staff had to shoo people away when bad weather was coming, she added.
Miceli she has had to strictly enforce social distancing. A few times she had to warn people that if they wouldn’t separate, they’d have to leave, she said. It’s hard because people want to see their friends and be somewhat normal, she added.
(Photo submitted by Duff Smith.)
Customers wrote messages and drew pictures on the picnic tables at Olive’s Fresh.
(SUN PHOTO BY Lydia Christianson)
People enjoyed food and beers in the sun at Haskell’s Port of Excelsior.
The patio and taproom are open at Excelsior Brewing Company.
