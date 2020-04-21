Eli Wollenzien is the owner of Red Sauce Rebellion in Excelsior and the Coalition locations in Excelsior and Edina. The two Excelsior restaurants have consolidated into the kitchen of Red Sauce Rebellion, doing a combined menu for takeout, he said.
Takeout has been going well and the kitchen crew is busy. But, “it’s hard to judge if that is successful or not,” Wollenzien said. There’s only so much money the restaurant can generate with takeout, he said, adding there’s only so much they can handle in a day.
“We’re doing about 10% of our typical revenue,” Wollenzien said. This money continues to support the remaining employees. A core group of around five salaried employees come into Red Sauce Rebellion, he said. Occasionally, he has been able to pay a few hourly employees.
Wollenzien laid off 150 employees, many of which filed for unemployment. He intends on bringing them back once revenue allows, but for now there are no shifts for them.
Restaurants use a lot of immigrant labor and the disparity between the assistance immigrants and Americans get “is quite stark,” Wollenzien said. Some people don’t have the same information or don’t know how to apply. There ends up being two stories. People who are able to apply for and receive assistance and people who are relying on their community to help them, he said.
Restaurants owners are slowly realizing that just going back to normal soon isn’t going to happen, he said. “We’re trying to figure out if we should be making plans for three weeks of shut down or six more weeks or six more months,” he said.
It’s a question of should they leave home every day, Wollenzien said. But, it’s hard to imagine the opposite with no money coming in.
“We’ve still got kids at home,” he said, who aren’t in school, which is difficult for parents. But, they’re lucky that they can go into work, he added.
His staff members are working 12-hour days, every day. “We’re losing weight,” he laughed, adding they are having a much different experience than sitting at home, bored and eating.
Wollenzien is trying to communicate with vendors and landlords. “The question is how long can people be patient,” he said. Bills are coming due and the landlords have already missed his April’s rent. The landlords have been very patient, he said.
Like many small business owners, Wollenzien is waiting for government assistance. Luckily, he currently has loans with banks, which makes the process easy, he said. The bank also has an interest in the restaurant getting a loan. If the bank doesn’t, there’s a possibility the restaurant will default on the loans, he added.
Wollenzien applied for the Payment Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL) loan. The EIDL loan is supposed to get businesses $10,000 immediately, but he hasn’t gotten any money, he said.
“You start losing confidence that you’re getting anything,” Wollenzien said. Restaurant owners are being told they’ll get assistance, but no one’s received anything. “We’re all in the same boat.”
The Small Business Association has postponed three payments and will make the next six loan payments after that, he said.
Liquidating the restaurants’ inventory of alcohol would make a huge impact. Wollenzien has about $30,000 to $40,000 worth of alcohol on hand, he said. “It’s quite a significant amount of money that we just have sitting in our basements right now,” he added.
Mike Swafford is the owner of the Minnetonka People’s Organic. They are doing takeout, walk-up drink orders and delivery through Bite Squad. Customers can come in to get their food or pay on the phone and they will bring it out to the car. “We cater to people’s needs,” Swafford said.
Takeout has been more popular with customers than delivery. “I think people want to get out of the house,” he said.
Swafford has just three employees now: himself, his kitchen manager and his manager’s wife. When he runs out of steam he’ll have his girlfriend come in to barista, he said. His leading server and other staff members occasionally come in just to help. They get the tips, “but they know I don’t have any more money,” he said.
People’s Organic is making about 12% of its regular revenue. “Everyone here got laid off,” Swafford said. His former employees are currently waiting and collecting unemployment. That way they can at least get money from somewhere, he said.
“Everybody still has their job here,” he said, adding, as soon as they can start table service again. Swafford is staying positive. “The community definitely has supported us,” he said. Through to-go orders. he is still able to pay rent and other bills. They aren’t making any profit, but they are able to stay open.
“We just started getting momentum two years ago,” he said, due to the minimum wage increase. Then restaurants have to deal with winter in Minnesota, which is not good for business. When March and April come around he finally gets some breathing room, Swafford said, adding now, that gets cut off.
“Every single restaurant in this solar system is literally 30 to 45 days behind on how they pay their bills within the food industry,” he said. Many businesses are like this, but they have food that can’t go bad. He still owes money to his food vendors, he said.
Swafford applied for the PPP, but just recently found out that it fell through. The process wasn’t complicated but a large number of business owners were all applying the same day. They don’t have enough processing capacity to handle that, let alone the money, he said.
“It was really great that everyone’s head was in the right spot,” he said, adding that it seemed unrealistic. “But now you’ve got people that aren’t getting their money,” he added. Now, he’ll have to go to his other bank to try to get the loan, he said.
