With 100% of unofficial poll results reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State, it appears that incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest will retain her District 43 seat in the Minnesota Senate. All precincts in the Senate District 43 race were reporting results by 10:50 p.m.
Per the results, Rest received 27,339 votes compared to candidate Andy Schuler’s 7,683 votes. Schuler filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Rest has been a state senator since 2001. She is a New Hope homeowner, retired CPA and former Armstrong High School English teacher. She is a member of the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce; the Crystal Historical Society; the League of Women Voters; and the Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale Rotary.
Before beginning a career in the senate, Rest also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
District 43 encompasses the entire cities of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale, in addition to two precincts in southeast Plymouth (precincts 16 and 17). Previously, these cities were predominantly represented by District 45, but are now represented by District 43 following statewide redistricting.
Because Rest and Schuler were the sole filers in the Senate District 43 race, they did not participate in a primary election.
Schuler is a Golden Valley native, former Perpich Arts High School student, and volunteer for third-party candidates and grassroots organizations.
Schuler previously told the Sun Post that his key campaign priority was to “replace winner-take-all elections with proportional representation in order to better reflect the will of voters on Election Day.” He added that he wanted to direct the existing budget surplus toward taxpayer rebates and education.
Rest listed several campaign priorities when asked by the Sun Post last month. They included protecting abortion care, fighting climate change, and supporting transit (including light rail transit), and producing a balanced budget. In regard to the budget surplus, Rest said she would prioritize tax relief for Social Security recipients, and investment to public school and higher education institutions.
