ResourceWest will host a virtual Springfest fundraiser 7-7:30pm Thursday, May 20. Event highlights will include program updates, impact stories, surprise guests and online auction which will close 9 p.m. May 20. Register for the event at resourcewest.org.
The Hopkins-based nonprofit assists people through programs and connections to resources including children’s programs that reach the cities of Minnetonka, Hopkins, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Woodland and Greenwood.
