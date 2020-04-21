Residents reminded to avoid group gatherings at Wayzata School District athletic fields

Wayzata School District Superintendent Chace Anderson is reminding students and families of social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic after reports from concerned neighbors about groups of students and some adults gathering at school district facilities, including the athletic fields at Wayzata High School.
The superintendent, in a letter sent April 9 to families and district staff, repeated guidelines from health officials to practice social distancing and avoid group gatherings in spaces like the school district’s athletic fields and other green spaces. Anderson added that residents should not participate in group sports like basketball, soccer and football. Under the school district’s guidelines for its green spaces, people should stay at least 6 feet away from each other and there should be no large group gatherings of any type.
“The health of our school community depends upon each person being committed to doing the right thing – and using district and community green spaces responsibly,” Anderson said.
Guidelines from the district also urge residents to not play on playground equipment, share athletic equipment, sit on benches or at picnic tables or share any other physical amenities because those surfaces are not sanitized.
Anderson said the rules from the district are modeled after the similar direction that city leaders have shared with their residents.
“Consistent with the city of Plymouth, we have not taken formal action to close our green spaces. However, this is not a message that the governor’s executive orders to ‘stay at home’ and maintain ‘social distancing’ are to be ignored,” Anderson said.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’s “stay-at-home” order, Minnesotans are asked to limit their trips outside of their homes beyond essential needs. Outdoor exercise activities are allowed as long as social distancing rules are followed. The order is intended to reduce social interactions and decrease the transmission of COVID-19 so hospitals are not overwhelmed by a rapid influx of patients.
The superintendent also reminded residents that the city of Plymouth has identified several acceptable activities that can be done in many locations, preferably within a person’s residential neighborhood whenever possible: walking, biking, running, rollerblading, coloring with chalk, playing hopscotch, hiking, flying a kite, jumping rope, fishing and enjoying nature.
The school district has also worked with the city of Wayzata to post the social distancing guidelines at West Middle School.
“For the health and safety of the community, please use all green spaces and other shared facilities responsibly and be courteous to your neighbors and fellow citizens. You protect others in the community, and honor the governor’s executive orders, by staying home, especially if you are sick,” the superintendent said. “This is essential to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, not overwhelming our health care systems and protecting those who are the most vulnerable.”
The governor has ordered Minnesota schools to remain closed to students through at least May 4. Online learning began for Wayzata School District students on April 6.
In his letter, the superintendent thanked families and teachers for their partnership in adapting to distance learning.
“These are challenging times and everyone is doing their best to navigate toward the time when we can go back to our normal routines,” he said. “Until that time, we must continue working together by being responsive to local, state and national guidance to keep us all safe. I wish to thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”
For more information about the school district’s coronavirus response plan, online learning plans, meals for students in need and childcare for emergency personnel, visit wayzataschools.org/covid19.
