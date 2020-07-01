During the past week, Eden Prairie Police have responded to three residential burglaries, on Hiawatha Avenue, Switchgrass Lane and Lilac Drive, and four thefts from motor vehicles on Lilac Drive, Thornhill Road, Fallbrook Road and Morningside Circle.
Each of these incidents involved suspects entering unlocked vehicles parked in residential driveways. In some cases, garage door openers in vehicles were used to access the garage and enter the home, where suspects then took keys and stole vehicles.
Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the early morning hours on June 27 or 28 is asked to call 952-949-6200 to speak with an officer.
To avoid becoming a victim, lock vehicles, lock the doors to the house and be sure the overhead garage door is closed. Report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.
