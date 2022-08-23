In an effort to collect community feedback and gauge city service satisfaction, the City of Plymouth has partnered with Polco and the National Research Center to complete a community survey, which is underway. The survey includes questions about quality of life, public safety, customer satisfaction and more.

For the mailed survey, postcards will be sent to 2,800 randomly selected households in Plymouth mid-August, notifying them that they were selected to participate in the survey (with the option to take the survey online) and that the survey packet will follow in a separate mailing. The survey packet includes a cover letter with instructions, the survey instrument and a postage paid return envelope.

Load comments