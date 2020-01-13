Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) has announced six community conversation events taking place in Hopkins and St. Louis Park.
There is no cost, and anyone may attend.
“Our next legislative session is right around the corner and it is very important to me to hear your thoughts, ideas and concerns,” Youakim said in a statement. “Your voices are important to have around the table and help me to represent our community at the State Capitol.”
In Hopkins, Youakim has scheduled events 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 29, as well as 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Hopkins Library Community Room, 22 11th Ave. N.
In St. Louis Park, events are scheduled 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and Monday, Feb. 3, as well as noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the St. Louis Park Library Community Room, 3240 Library Lane.
Info: 651-296-9889, rep.cheryl.youakim@house.mn or house.mn/46b.
