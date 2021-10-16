Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, is one of 11 Minnesota House members who has won the Legislator of Distinction Award from the League of Minnesota Cities for 2021.
The league’s board of directors annually approves Legislators of Distinction. According to the league, the award recognizes “that to successfully serve commonly shared constituents, state and city officials must work together to meet the unique needs of rural, suburban, and urban residents across the state,” a statement from the league says.
“As a former Hopkins City Council member, I’m grateful for the League’s advocacy in the legislative process,” Youakim said in the statement. “Our state and city partnership is a critical component to the results we deliver for the communities we serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives.”
The League of Minnesota Cities, which is governed by a board consisting of local elected and appointed city officials, serves its more than 800 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management and other services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.