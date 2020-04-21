Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL–Hopkins) will host a virtual town hall meeting to give constituents an update from the Minnesota House and give them an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback. The meeting will be conducted on Facebook Live.

Youakim's district includes Hopkins and a southern section of St. Louis Park.

Community members may submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to rep.cheryl.youakim@house.mn with “Virtual Town Hall” in the subject line.

What: Virtual Town Hall

When: Thursday, April 23, 2020; 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Who: Rep. Cheryl Youakim; Hopkins and St. Louis Park constituents

Where: Facebook Live www.facebook.com/StateRepresentativeCherylYouakim

