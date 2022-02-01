Minnesota Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, has announced that she will run for re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Youakim currently represents House District 46B, which includes Hopkins and a section of St. Louis Park.
Redistricting will affect the 2022 election cycle with new legislative lines, along with new district numbers, which are set to be announced in mid-February.
“My years of experience as a state representative and a city council member, has enabled me to be a leading voice in St. Paul,” Youakim wrote in a statement.
Legislators will need to make tough choices as the economy recovers from the pandemic, she said.
“We need to continue investing in a quality education system, an accessible healthcare system, and affordable housing as well as safe and healthy communities across the state,” Youakim said.
During her time at the legislature, Youakim reported that she has carried and passed legislation in the areas of education, transportation, public safety, mental health, economic investment and tax policy. She has supported bonding for Perspectives Inc., a nonprofit in St. Louis Park, and tax-increment financing flexibility for Hopkins.
Last year, she served as the chief author of the Hometown Heroes Act. The bill’s passage provides $4 million a year to firefighters for mental health support, cardiac care training and financial support to battle a cancer diagnosis.
Youakim became active in the political realm as an advocate for early-childhood funding and as a member of the Hopkins Legislative Advocacy Coalition. She went on to serve nine years on the Hopkins City Council before being elected to the Minnesota House in 2014.
Youakim currently serves as the chair of the House Property Tax Division while also serving on the Education Finance Committee, the Tax Committee and the Local Government Subdivision.
