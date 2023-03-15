On March 6, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 669 and HF 670, two bills related to capital investment. The bills, authored by Representative Fue Lee (DFL-Minneapolis), passed on votes of 91-43 and 98-36 respectively and were both products of the bipartisan framework agreement reached at the end of the 2022 Legislative Session.
Representative Ned Carroll (DFL-Plymouth) voted for the package, which includes $6.2 million to improve the portion of the Chankahda Trail (formerly County Road 47) between highways 101 and 61. The funding would provide for safety improvements, pedestrian crossing enhancements, and access improvements to adjacent neighborhoods.
“The improvements to Chankahda Trail included in the bonding bill are critical to improving safety and making Plymouth a better place to live,” Carroll said. “I worked on this road improvement and modernization project as a member of the city council and while there is still further work to do, this bill is a good start. I am glad funding was included in the bonding bill and was proud to vote in support of the larger bonding package.”
Carroll originally introduced the Chankahda Trail proposal included in the bonding bill as HF 188.
Carroll’s district includes portions of Plymouth south of Highway 55 and west of Vicksburne Lane and a small part of southern Maple Grove.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.