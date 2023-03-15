On March 6, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 669 and HF 670, two bills related to capital investment. The bills, authored by Representative Fue Lee (DFL-Minneapolis), passed on votes of 91-43 and 98-36 respectively and were both products of the bipartisan framework agreement reached at the end of the 2022 Legislative Session.

Representative Ned Carroll (DFL-Plymouth) voted for the package, which includes $6.2 million to improve the portion of the Chankahda Trail (formerly County Road 47) between highways 101 and 61. The funding would provide for safety improvements, pedestrian crossing enhancements, and access improvements to adjacent neighborhoods.

