State Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) will host a virtual town hall meeting 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, to hear ideas and answer questions related to ongoing work at the Minnesota Legislature.

The listening session will be on Zoom. Participants can access the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/yd9n4xft        

Meeting ID: 540 856 5177

Password: 630797

All constituents are invited to participate and submit questions ahead of time to rep.kelly.morrison@house.mn.

