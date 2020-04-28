State Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) will host a virtual town hall meeting 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, to hear ideas and answer questions related to ongoing work at the Minnesota Legislature.
The listening session will be on Zoom. Participants can access the meeting here: https://tinyurl.com/yd9n4xft
Meeting ID: 540 856 5177
Password: 630797
All constituents are invited to participate and submit questions ahead of time to rep.kelly.morrison@house.mn.
