DFL Representative Kelly Morrison has announced that she is seeking re-election to the Minnesota State House for District 33B.
“It has been a great honor to serve and to represent the people of District 33B,” Morrison stated in a press release. “I hope to continue the work that we started together.”
“I’m proud that we were able to work in a bipartisan fashion to achieve positive change in Minnesota,” Morrison continued. “Of the 36 bills that I chief-authored, eight were signed into law and many had support on both sides of the aisle.”
Stated in the press release, some highlights include a bill that ensures that women at high risk of breast cancer are covered for the 3D mammograms that are indicated for their screening, increased funding to address and prevent aquatic invasive species and the Lawns to Legumes program that helps homeowners transform their traditional lawns into pollinator friendly habitats.
Morrison’s work ensured that the Minnetonka Community Education Center was granted the ability to expand its building to accommodate growing demand, and make sure that Excelsior was granted its half-cent sales tax to raise money to restore and enhance Excelsior Commons.
“I hope to continue to work on the issues that matter to the people of District 33B and to all Minnesotans, including lowering the cost of prescription drugs, protecting our lakes and natural resources, addressing climate change and gun violence prevention. I will also advocate for the much-needed water infrastructure funds for Spring Park in this year’s bonding bill,” Morrison said.
Info: morrisonforhouse.com
