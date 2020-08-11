U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar won a DFL primary in her quest for a second two-year term in Congress.
With more than 97% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Omar leading with more than 57% of the vote and about 90,000 votes. Her main challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, had about 39% of the vote, with about 62,000 votes.
Three other DFL challengers trailed considerably. John Mason had captured about 1.5% of the vote, with about 2,400 votes. Daniel Patrick McCarthy had about 1,700 votes, or about 1% of the total, while Les Lester captured about 1,100 votes, or less than 1% of the vote.
The primary results set Omar up for a general election with Lacy Johnson, who won about 77% of the Republican primary vote, and Michael Moore, the only candidate in the race running with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
With more than 97% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed that Johnson received about 9,000 votes while fellow Republican Danielle Stella received about 2,000 votes, or about 19% of the total in the Republican primary. Dalia Al-Aqidi, who had dropped out of the race but whose name still appeared on the ballot, received more than 500 votes, or about 5% of the total.
Moore took in more than 800 votes, representing 100% of the total for the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
The final tallies could shift slightly before the canvassing board for Hennepin County certifies the result. As a result of a court order, absentee ballots that arrive the day before the canvassing board meets Friday, Aug. 14, will count.
Omar, Johnson and Moore will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The 5th Congressional District includes all or parts of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Edina, Fort Snelling, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hilltop, Hopkins, New Brighton, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony Village, St. Louis Park and Spring Lake Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.