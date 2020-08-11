Rep. Ilhan Omar wins primary in the 5th Congressional District - 1

A St. Louis Park voter casts her ballot in the Aug. 11 primary at St. Louis Park City Hall. The most prominent race on the ballot featured U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's seat representing the 5th Congressional District. Omar defeated four other candidates, including Antone Melton-Meaux, in the DFL Party primary. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar won a DFL primary in her quest for a second two-year term in Congress.

With more than 97% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Omar leading with more than 57% of the vote and about 90,000 votes. Her main challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, had about 39% of the vote, with about 62,000 votes.

Three other DFL challengers trailed considerably. John Mason had captured about 1.5% of the vote, with about 2,400 votes. Daniel Patrick McCarthy had about 1,700 votes, or about 1% of the total, while Les Lester captured about 1,100 votes, or less than 1% of the vote.

The primary results set Omar up for a general election with Lacy Johnson, who won about 77% of the Republican primary vote, and Michael Moore, the only candidate in the race running with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

With more than 97% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed that Johnson received about 9,000 votes while fellow Republican Danielle Stella received about 2,000 votes, or about 19% of the total in the Republican primary. Dalia Al-Aqidi, who had dropped out of the race but whose name still appeared on the ballot, received more than 500 votes, or about 5% of the total.

Moore took in more than 800 votes, representing 100% of the total for the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

The final tallies could shift slightly before the canvassing board for Hennepin County certifies the result. As a result of a court order, absentee ballots that arrive the day before the canvassing board meets Friday, Aug. 14, will count.

Omar, Johnson and Moore will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The 5th Congressional District includes all or parts of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Edina, Fort Snelling, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hilltop, Hopkins, New Brighton, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony Village, St. Louis Park and Spring Lake Park.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments