State Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) has announced her candidacy for election to House District 42B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Rep. Klevorn has served the Plymouth community in the House for two terms.
“I am humbled to continue our work with our communities’ residents and families and serve as our collective voice at the State Capitol,” said Klevorn. “Our neighbors deserve every opportunity to prosper and thrive, and I’m excited to build on the work we’ve accomplished together.”
First elected in 2018, Klevorn secured state funding to expand the Plymouth Creek Center and a local analysis for bus rapid transit on Highway 55, according to the press release announcing her candidacy. She passed into law stricter policies for repeat driving while intoxicated offenders, and created a more equitable housing appraising system in Minnesota.
She is currently in her second term in a divided state Legislature and serves on the following committees: Higher Education & Policy, Agriculture Finance & Policy, Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform Finance & Policy, and State Government Finance & Policy. She also served as the vice-chair of the House Redistricting Committee.
After the 2022 redistricting lines were finalized, the new House District 42B now includes communities of Medicine Lake and the eastern portion of Plymouth from east of Vicksburg and north of Hwy. 55 to the northern Plymouth border.
“Our state and community face many challenges as we recover from the pandemic, and continue to grapple with soaring prices,” Klevorn said. “Listening to and learning from one another, we can get the results our residents, families, students, and seniors need now more than ever so they can afford their lives. Our conversations drive my work at the Capitol. I look forward to connecting with you about what solutions we can work on together to ensure our communities are safer and stronger.”
